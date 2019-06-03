The Chinese electrical equipment giant will build the first project of Simec Energy Australia's landmark $1 billion, 1 GW dispatchable renewable energy program in the state of South Australia.Chinese power group Shanghai Electric will handle engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the 280 MW Cultana Solar Farm that Simec Energy Australia, a company under UK steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, is developing. The PV project is part of Gupta's ambitious renewable energy plans for the South Australian industrial town of Whyalla. The A$350 million ($34.7 million) ...

