International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), has completed the buyout of the remaining 50% of the outstanding shares of Wiberg Corporation Inc., located in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

Wiberg Corporation, a subsidiary of Wiberg GmbH (based in Austria), specializes in savory solutions like seasoning blends, spices and functional ingredients for the food industry as well as food processing equipment. It focuses on processed meats and convenience foods, as well as on innovative culinary solutions for food service, restaurants, catering firms and chefs. Wiberg GmbH was acquired by Frutarom in 2015, which included a 50% holding in its Canadian subsidiary. Wiberg is part of IFF's Savory Solutions group and the Canadian subsidiary services customers across Canada and parts of the US. In addition to Oakville, Wiberg Corporation has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and Los Angeles, California, US.

The completion of the outstanding share buyout means that Wiberg Corporation is now fully part of the IFF family of companies and able to expand offerings to their customers by leveraging IFF products and technologies. The completion supports IFF's goal to grow its savory solutions market leadership globally.

Wiberg Corporation's President Richard Welzel and its management team will continue in their leadership roles of the company.

