Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Appointment of Chief Medical Officer to Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) 03-Jun-2019 / 11:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. Block Commodities Limited ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining Appointment of Chief Medical Officer to Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) Block Commodities, the innovative commodity trader operating in Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Frank D'Ambrosio as Chief Medical Officer to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to oversee the Company's operations within the medicinal cannabis market. Dr. D'Ambrosio is one of the world's leading campaigners for policy reform on the use of medical cannabis. A surgeon with over 30 years' experience, he has studied the effects of cannabis-based medicine for different purposes such as chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder. For the last six years, he has dedicated his medical practice to helping patients in the US incorporate medical cannabis into the everyday care. Moreover, he hopes to educate individuals and authorities on the benefits of medicinal cannabis, through his insights as a doctor, advocate and entrepreneur. In November of last year, Dr. D'Ambrosio spoke at the World Health Organisation's ("WHO") 41st Expert Committee on Drug Dependence about the benefits of medical cannabis. A few days later he addressed British MPs, pressing for reform to the current UK regulations relating to medicinal cannabis. Dr. Frank D'Ambrosio commented: "I am very glad to join Block Commodities as they are one of the first companies to enter the European medicinal cannabis market. "We are leaving behind myths and misconceptions, which largely benefits patients who could only rely on big pharma to treat their conditions. This represents an opportunity not only for investors, but also to build a more comprehensive range of healthcare options in order to help patients to achieve a better quality of life." Chris Cleverly, Executive Chairman of Block Commodities commented: "Dr. D'Ambrosio's extensive experience and specialisation will prove invaluable to our Company as we develop a full strategy to deploy medicinal cannabis as a therapy." About Block Commodities Block Commodities is a commodity-focused trading company aiming to maximise value in African agriculture through the deployment of blockchain technologies. The Company works closely with African farmers to help raise agricultural productivity and to secure better returns for their produce. New technologies such as blockchain enhance transparency, accountability and efficiency in a market with enormous potential. The Company has implemented Farmer 3.0, a blockchain-powered ecosystem that connects all market participants to facilitate commercial transactions. Building on well-established connections and technology expertise, the Company has expanded its operations into the medicinal cannabis market with a strategy to produce and process cannabis-based products via licences in Africa, to supply the growing demand in Europe. For more information, visit: http://www.blockcommodities.com [1] The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further information, please contact: Block Commodities Limited Chris Cleverly info@blockcommodities.com NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 Public and Investor Relations: Cassiopeia Services - Stefania stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com Barbaglio ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: BOA TIDM: BLCC LEI Code: 2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 Sequence No.: 8933 EQS News ID: 818441 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=03b29e1310876849804d55b530223477&application_id=818441&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

