sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2395 ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
03.06.2019 | 13:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Appointment of Director

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Appointment of Director

PR Newswire

London, June 3

To: RNS

Date:3 June 2019

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

From: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

Appointment of Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Wilding as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 3 June 2019.

Linda Wilding qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young, before working in the private equity division of Mercury Asset Management from 1989 to 2001, rising to the position of Managing Director. She is currently a non-executive director of UDG Healthcare plc and Electra plc.

There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St. Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745324
Fax: 01481 745051


© 2019 PR Newswire