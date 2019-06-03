Raincode Labs to Migrate Bankia PACBASE Portfolio

The fourth largest bank in Spain embarks on the biggest PACBASE migration to date

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bankia has chosen Raincode Labs to migrate their legacy PACBASE applications to maintainable native COBOL. In what is to be the biggest PACBASE migration in the world to date, Raincode Labs will migrate a staggering 120,000 programs within a record-breaking 12-month period- a feat only made possible by the maturity of its technology.



Bankia, the fourth largest bank in Spain with total assets of €179.1 billion, strives to provide their customers with an efficient, high-quality service. This migration is an important step toward modernizing their systems and improving customer experience.

Bankia has said of the recent decision: "Bankia and Raincode are working together on this project. We finished a successful pilot and we are engaged in a full migration process."

For many decades, PACBASE was a popular tool used by many large organizations worldwide. When IBM announced the end of support for PACBASE in 2015, organizations began to look for a way to migrate their critical business applications and end a potentially dangerous software dependence.

Raincode Labs pioneered the first PACBASE migrations in the early 2000's and has since become the market leader in terms of accounts and volume of code migrated. In a fully automated process, the migrated applications are rendered in standard COBOL that is structured, maintainable, and readable. Their functional equivalence is totally guaranteed. Raincode Labs' solution is unique in that it induces no dependency on any additional proprietary component.

"Our mission is to free organizations from technical dependencies and allow them to modernize their IT systems for the 21st century. Bankia is the perfect example of this, having a large number of critical legacy applications that are essential to the functioning of their business," said Darius Blasband, CEO of Raincode Labs, about the planned migration.

About Raincode Labs

For the last 25 years, Raincode Labs has worked across the globe on some of the most complex, challenging projects, providing specialized development, maintenance, and consulting services in compiler design, as well as other language processing areas.

Its genuine passion for programming languages and unparalleled drive to stay at the forefront of compiler technology is why Raincode Labs is the biggest independent compiler company in the world.

For more information, visit: www.raincodelabs.com

Contact:

Evan Frank

+32 2 522 06 63

Evan@raincode.com