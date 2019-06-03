SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Signs Brand Development Agreement with Champ Products Ltd. - CBD Infused Energy Drink

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE: SPO) (Frankfurt: 5SO), the company that makes small brands BIG through large, engaged, authentic communities of micro-influencers that buy and support the brands they love, announces Champ Products, Ltd. has entered into a Brand Development Agreement for SPO to build a direct to consumer marketplace for their CBD infused line of Energy Drinks.

"We are so excited about working with Champ and their line of CBD Energy Drinks", states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne Inc. "When I was an extreme sports athlete sponsored by energy drink brands I developed the experience as an influencer to know exactly what it takes to build this brand into a market leader".

"The opportunity to build an authentic and large-scale community around our brand is what has us excited about working with SponsorsOne", states Terrell Jones, VP business development of Champ Products, Ltd. "Direct to consumer means higher margin and profits and a more responsive organization to the needs of our customer".

Champ drinks have been infused with 78 minerals and electrolytes making it an elite hydration product line. Champ provides 222 mg of natural energy green coffee guarana extract, infused with MCT oil, sweetened with monk fruit, and delivered by a cutting-edge hydrogen technology. Champ drinks are sodium free, sugar free, with only 5 calories per serving. These three crisp tasting Lemon Lime, Blueberry Acai, and Orange Tropical Passion Fruit drinks will give you optimal clarity day in and day out. Champ drinks are available in RTD (ready to drink 16 oz servings with 30mg of CBD), and RTD without CBD. Champ is the Official Energy Drink of the NHL's San Jose Sharks and Champ products are being assessed by many professional athletes and professional teams in a variety of sports.

About Champ Products Ltd.

Every single person on this planet no matter background, race, age, or experience has the ability to be the champion of their lives, we are just the fuel that ignites the inner champ in you. Each product has been built on the foundation of daily growth for a healthy body and mind. A world class list of holistic ingredients purified and blended into delicious supplements that release the inner champ physically. All products are designed with universal positive I AM affirmations to help you realize your true potential mentally, to be the CHAMP of your day. We offer over 35 different products that will help you get into ketosis, sleep superior, reduce inflammation, alleviate pain and even jump start your day to be the Champion of your own life. Champ also offers many of its products with CBD to receive the ultimate holistic health benefits. CBD topical creams, CBD bath balms, CBD lip balm, CBD cosmetics, and an entire line of CBD products for pets. We pride ourselves on providing premium quality products to enhance the vitality of all the champ consumers. All of our products are made in the USA using the best quality ingredients. Our products are third party independently tested for accuracy.

Shopify Site: https://choosechamp.com/

About SponsorsOne

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through micro-influence, storytelling and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

