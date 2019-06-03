Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article discussing STWC Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: STWC), better known as Strainwise. The company was founded by two cannabis industry pioneers that aim to transform their consulting practice into a national cannabis enterprise.

Co-founder/CEO Erin Phillips acquired the first recreational cannabis license in the world for one of her clients, The Annie's: A STRAINWISE Branded Dispensary in Central City, Colorado. The other co-founder, Shawn Phillips, began with a single store and 4,000 sq. ft. of cultivation space in 2010 and quickly became one of Denver's top license-holders with nine dispensaries, 90,000 sq. ft. of cultivation space, and about 150 employees.

Strainwise plans to leverage its founders' experience in Colorado to build a repeatable and scalable model in states and territories that are just starting to legalize recreational cannabis, including Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, and California.

Innovative Business Model

STWC Holdings is a complete ecosystem of entities and services that support the burgeoning cannabis industry, including capital formation, strategic partnerships, seed-to-sale consulting, design, marketing, and advertising. By developing eclectic, customized, and bespoke solutions to address a wide range of unique challenges, the company creates significant value for cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses across a wide range of jurisdictions.

The company's business model involves three types of contracts:

•Service Only: The company provides services on an annual or monthly basis, which generates recurring cash flow, creates brand awareness for STWC, and opens the door to potential acquisitions in the future.

•Service + Equity: The company provides services in exchange for an annual amount plus a percentage of equity in the business. In addition, the company may have options to increase its equity stake in the future.

•Services + Investment: The company provides services in exchange for an annual amount plus an equity stake in the business, as well as makes a strategic investment and takes a more active role in the business.

While many cannabis companies are raising hundreds of millions of dollars for capital-intensive operations, Strainwise has focused on minimizing its cash outlay and making a diverse set of strategic investments while generating recurring revenue.

Numerous Near-term Catalysts

Strainwise has made tremendous progress in growing its business over the past few months and has several upcoming catalysts ahead.

The company recently announced contracts in Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, California and Colorado that could translate to significant new revenue opportunities in cultivation, manufacturing and retail markets.

In Oklahoma, the company opened a hemp-based CBD retail location and a new dispensary, illustrating the team's ability to execute on time and on budget. The 1,700 sq. ft. Strainwise shop in Oklahoma City sells CBD capsules, tinctures, creams, salves and more with about ten different brands in the store. The legalized marijuana dispensary next door will carry items infused with THC and target a different demographic.

The company has also been focusing on diversifying its revenue into ancillary services rather than cannabis-touching operations.

The company recently announced a new joint venture to develop a unique software package for cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, which could open the door to higher margin revenue and build recurring revenue streams. The company also launched a new packaging division in April that could further diversify its revenue. The division will offer cost-effective, innovative, customizable, and compliant packaging options for clients.

Looking Ahead

STWC Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: STWC) has ambitious plans to leverage its management team's experience and diverse skill sets to build a national presence across several subsets of the industry. From cultivation to packaging to software, the company provides investors with diverse exposure to the industry without capital requirements of its competitors. Investors may want to take a closer look at the stock given these near-term catalysts.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.strainwiseconsulting.com.

Please follow the link to read the full article and see the CEO video on CFN Media: http://bit.ly/2HUvkh3

