InterGen announced today that it has scheduled a conference call with InterGen investors for Monday, June 10, 2019 at 15:00 BST to report operating and financial results for fiscal 2019 first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The call is open to InterGen investors and will be hosted by Timothy Menzie, InterGen President and CEO; Mike Novelli, InterGen COO; and Paul Teague, InterGen CFO.

Current InterGen investors who would like to participate in the call and view the accompanying slide presentation and financial information must register at www.intergen.com or contact investor_relations@intergen.com.

ABOUT INTERGEN

InterGen is a global power generation firm with five power plants in operation and one under construction, representing a total generation capacity of 4,213 megawatts (3,250 net equity MW). These facilities are located in Australia and the United Kingdom. InterGen is jointly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and China Huaneng Group/Guangdong Yudean Group. For more information, visit www.InterGen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005438/en/

Contacts:

Melissa McKerrow

+ 44 (131) 624 7369

mmckerrow@intergen.com