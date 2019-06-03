IMP Automation Group joins FLSmidth, boosting mining portfolio

3 June 2019

PRESS RELEASE



Following the approval of the competition authorities, IMP Automation Group has now officially become a part of FLSmidth. With the acquisition, first announced in February, FLSmidth completes its portfolio of automated laboratory solutions for the mining industry.

IMP is the established global leader in automated laboratory solutions for the mining industry, and its core competencies will strongly complement the products FLSmidth offers for quality control and optimisation of the mining process.

"With the closing of the deal, we can now start the next phase in our product evolution. The benefits of the joint portfolio are immediately available to our customers, and our pipeline is strong. We are confident that our product offering covering manual and automated sampling and laboratory solutions can open new doors with our mining customers worldwide," comments Tina Knudsen, General Manager for Sampling, Preparation and Analysis - Mining.

The integration of IMP will enable FLSmidth to support the expanding market for automated laboratories, which has experienced recent growth due to a combination of high exploration activity and increased focus on productivity, automation and digitalisation.

"Together we are well positioned to create cutting-edge, competitive solutions for mining applications. IMP has created a strong business based on their innovative approach and we are traditionally strong on standardisation. We also see great potential from the joining of our new colleagues to further enhance the development of our digital solutions for Mining. For instance, data collected from online analysers and the laboratory can be used to optimise the entire flow sheet for mining operations. Using this data to augment our process optimisation initiatives is an exciting prospect," concludes Tina Knudsen.

The combined IMP-FLSmidth customer offering of automated laboratory solutions is now available to mining customers worldwide. As well as gaining IMP's capabilities, FLSmidth will be bolstered by the expertise of over 130 IMP employees, including IMP's Managing Director, Boyne Hohenstein.

The IMP business will be consolidated into FLSmidth from 1 June, 2019 onwards. Most of the purchase amount will be paid out in the second quarter of 2019.

Previous announcement:FLSmidth acquires IMP Automation Group (https://www.flsmidth.com/en-gb/company/news/news-and-events/2019/flsmidth-acquires-imp-automation-group)