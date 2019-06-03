Speakers highlight use cases on using low-code to achieve digital transformation

OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code platform for rapid application development, announced that its customers Schneider Electric, bswift, and Midland Heart are speaking at this year's Forrester Digital Transformation 2019 conference series in Chicago, Mumbai, and London.

OutSystems customers are leading sessions featuring best practices on how low-code technology is enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation and innovate faster. The Forrester conference series includes dozens of sessions featuring industry experts and analysts addressing the market disruption of digital transformation. The events offer insights and guidance on successfully navigating digital transformation to make strategic business decisions enabled by digital technologies.

Featured OutSystems customer sessions include:

"Embrace Change to Make Disruptive Innovation a Reality" with Devin Parsons, Head of Digital Transformation at bswift, at the Chicago event. Disruptive innovation rarely happens by continuing to do the same thing or by making the same choices. Parsons discusses the choices and changes bswift faced, as well as the lessons they learned along their digital transformation journey. Learn more about bswift's journey with OutSystems.

"Schneider Accelerating Digital Transformation with Low-Code" with Amarpreet Kaur, General Manager, Rapid Application Development at Schneider Electric, at the Mumbai event. Kaur shares how adopting OutSystems as their enterprise-wide low-code platform has helped them accelerate their digital transformation and innovate faster while enabling them to overcome various challenges through legacy modernization and increased efficiency. Learn more about Schneider Electric's journey with OutSystems.

"Strategic IT Choices for the Digital Transformation Journey" with Kathryn Downs, Director of Technology Transformation at Midland Heart Housing Association, at the London event. Midland Heart started its digital journey when they brought on Downs to drive a new IT strategy and define the organization's transformation vision. Downs shares how she made a big bet that has paid off for Midland Heart which just launched a mobile tenant app as the start of their initiative to provide tenants anytime, anywhere access. In under a year, they have created a new digital platform and client-facing apps on the OutSystems low-code platform.

"Organizations at varying stages of digital transformation are looking for best practices and real-world expertise to help them successfully navigate this move with innovative technology. We are excited that our customers are seeing such success and can offer insights on how low-code technology is enabling their businesses to be agile," said Steve Rotter, CMO at OutSystems.

