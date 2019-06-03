High Security Lock Manufacturer is Third Acquisition Completed in OpenGate Capital's Second Institutional Fund

OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced that on Thursday, May 30th, it had acquired Sargent and Greenleaf ("S&G") from Stanley Black Decker (NYSE: SWK). The transaction marks the third investment completed in May through OpenGate Capital's second institutional fund. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital's founder and CEO, commented, "The acquisition of S&G from Stanley Black Decker is an important investment for our firm. The S&G business is well-suited for our newly launched OGx capability that will drive innovation into the business through technological enhancements as part of our full potential operational strategy. Secondly, the investment represents our strength in partnering with corporations divesting non-core assets. Since 2005 we have been a trusted strategic partner for many of the world's leading corporations and we're proud to have the confidence of Stanley Black Decker to drive the next era of growth for S&G."

S&G is a leading brand in the specialized high security lock industry. Founded in 1857 and headquartered in Nicholasville, Kentucky, the business has approximately 120 employees globally with a vast distribution footprint that enables S&G to sell its products into more than 100 countries. S&G designs and manufactures innovative, high-quality mechanical and electronic locks for safes, vaults, safe deposit boxes and highly sensitive environments. Customers are varied across many segments including banking, cash transit, residential security, railroad utilities and government security segments. S&G is a pioneer in the high security industry, inventing several industry firsts, and has a leading innovation and digital platform that consistently brings new and improved products and features to the market.

OpenGate Capital sourced S&G through its global origination team led by Joshua Adams, Managing Director Business Development. From the firm's Los Angeles office, the following team members are responsible for negotiating and overseeing the investment: Matthias Gundlach, Managing Director M&A and Paul Bridwell, Managing Director Operations.

The acquisition of S&G follows the recently completed, European acquisitions of SMAC from Colas, and Fiven from Saint-Gobain.

About OpenGate Capital

Founded in 2005, OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm that strives to acquire and optimize lower middle market businesses throughout North American and Europe. With a strategic international presence and a focus on corporate carve-outs and complex situations, the firm's expertise allows it to realize a seller's divestiture objectives while mitigating the risks associated with a business's transition to independence. OpenGate is headquartered in Los Angeles and Paris and has a seasoned in-house team of professionals overseeing the entire lifecycle of each investment. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

About Sargent and Greenleaf

Sargent and Greenleaf is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medium- and high-security locks and locking systems. Since 1857, Sargent and Greenleaf has provided security solutions to financial institutions, commercial businesses, governments and consumers around the world. Delivered through an international network of distribution partners, Sargent and Greenleaf products continue to set the standard for quality, value and technical innovation. To learn more about Sargent and Greenleaf, please visit www.sargentandgreenleaf.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005080/en/

Contacts:

OpenGate Media Contacts

Alanna Chaffin

Email: achaffin@opengatecapital.com

Telephone: +1 (310) 432-7000

Mike Sitrick

Sitrick Company

Email: Mike_Sitrick@sitrick.com

Telephone: (310) 788-2850

OpenGate Business Development Contact

Joshua Adams

Email: jadams@opengatecapital.com

Telephone: +1 (310) 432-7000

Sargent and Greenleaf Contact:

Lynda Murphy

Murphy Knott Public Relations, Inc.

Email: lynda@murphyknott.com

Telephone: +1 (312) 867-9177