Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions, today announced Chief Executive Officer Keith A. Katkin will present at the annual Roivant Pipeline Day on June 6, 2019 at 1:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast for this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Urovant website at http://ir.urovant.com. A replay will be available for approximately 3 months.

About Roivant Pipeline Day

Roivant Pipeline Day will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in New York City. The event will feature presentations and Q&A sessions from executives across the Roivant family of companies highlighting new clinical data and investments in technology. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and will continue until approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available to interested parties. To request access to the webcast or to learn more about the event, please email pipelineday@roivant.com.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant recently reported positive Phase 3 trial results for its lead product candidate, vibegron, an oral, once-daily small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated for overactive bladder (OAB). The international, pivotal trial achieved co-primary endpoints and all seven key secondary endpoints. In addition, vibegron is being evaluated in a phase 3 study for the treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia and in a phase 2a study for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. Urovant's second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, Ltd., intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases. Learn more about us at www.urovant.com.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. Roivant does this by building Vants nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com

