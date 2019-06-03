Velox Ltd.: Velox's Direct-to-Shape Digital Decoration Technology Significantly Improves Sustainability

Combined with customers offering eco-friendly tubes, Velox's Digital DTS further reduces environmental footprint

MUNICH, Germany, June 03, 2019, the world's only mass production direct-to-shapesystem alone offers a more eco-friendly decoration process, and with substrate versatility, that includes containers made from renewable materials, brand owners have the most innovative green packaging solution available to them. Representatives from Velox will be at CosmeticBusiness , MOC, Munich, Germany, June 5 and 6, to showcase their enhanced sustainability decoration technology in Hall 4, Booth C05.



The Velox DTS-Inkjet technology, comprised of a dedicated system architecture and uniquely formulated inks, offers high-quality printing on any container material or coating. Among these materials are the recently introduced Post-Consumer Recycled. They'll be exhibiting at CosmeticBusiness in Hall 2, Booth B19.

The sustainability benefits of Velox digital mass production technology include:

Reducing substrate and chemical waste by eliminating setup waste, the need for plates, screens, blankets, chemicals, and spot inks.

Reducing energy consumption, storage, chemical handling units, and downtime by increasing the capacity and efficiency of existing production lines.

Enabling on-demand production to reduce inventory and eliminate overproduction. This simplifies the supply chain because it reduces transportation and logistical stock requirements, improves planning, shortens time-to-market, and drastically reduces final goods waste.

Saving on label substrates, glues, and logistics by using direct decoration instead of labels, secondary labels, or sleeves.

The Velox digital decoration system is a replacement for conventional DTS printing, making possible both high volume and low volume runs with superior quality at an affordable price. It offers converters full production-line printing speed of up to 250 containers per minute at high quality and 14 simultaneous colors and embellishments - including photorealistic images and tactile embossing - 360-degree decoration with no seam, gap, or overlap, and tube-to-cap printing.

Ofer Nir, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, Velox, said, "As sustainability and environmental impact become a higher priority for brand-owners, they actively seek companies that utilize sustainable packaging solutions. Velox digital DTS technology responds to this throughout the entire supply chain, offering converters the first digital DTS solution for mass production, making it possible for brand-owners to meet their business targets while reducing their products' environmental footprint."

About Velox

Veloxdevelops and manufactures industrial-grade direct-to shape digital decoration solutions for the rigid container industry. Its proprietary DTS-Inkjet technology, based on uniquely formulated inks and dedicated deposition architecture, introduces an entirely new approach to digital printing that is poised to disrupt the packaging decoration market. Velox's industrial-grade digital decorator delivers, at full production speed, superior decoration quality and capabilities that outstrip the benefits of analog printing solutions, while allowing a more efficient and flexible production process and a low total cost of ownershipor visit @Velox_DigiPrint on Twitter.



