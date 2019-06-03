SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Real Estate Professional Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The real estate sector is observing a high office occupancy rate that is catering to the peaking industrial activities across significant sectors across the globe. For instance, the increasing economic activities in APAC across the IT, e-commerce, BFSI, and pharmaceuticals sectors are spurring the demand for office spaces. Consequently, the growing occupancy rate is stimulating the demand for real estate professional services to tend to the specific requirement of buyers. The e-commerce industry is emerging as one of the prominent end-users of this category and is simultaneously, driving the spend growth of the real estate professional services category. The expansion of this sector is necessitating the establishment of efficient warehousing spaces to ensure faster movement of goods across various countries. This is driving buyers from the e-commerce sector to procure from the real estate professional services providers that can optimize the value of properties for such buyers. Download the free sample copy of this real estate professional services market intelligence report.

High demand for flexible space solutions from the IT and consulting sectors in the US is driving the requirement to seek specialized assistance from the real estate professional service providers. This will serve as one of the critical growth drivers of this category in the region. The investments in the commercial real estate sector in MEA reached USD 10 billion in 2017 that is mainly driven by the sovereign wealth funds from Qatar and UAE. The growth in the investments is increasing the need for real estate professional services in MEA. In an information-sensitive real-estate industry, the adoption of automation by the service providers in North America is catering to buyers with real estate pricing trends analysis, average occupancy, and location analysis. While this is enhancing the quality of their services and reduce OPEX, it is boosting their feasibility across the real-estate buyers in the region.

This real estate professional services procurement research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the significant cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this real estate professional services market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Engaging with service providers that use digital mapping and 3D technology to showcase properties across various countries reduce the requirement for buyers to visit the sites, and thereby; save on their travel costs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This real estate professional services procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Rise in outsourcing of real estate services will drive the category growth

Increase in demand for transactional management and office space consultation services will drive category spend momentum in North America

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

