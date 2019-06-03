sprite-preloader
03.06.2019
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 3

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Jane Lewis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameInvesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
b)LEI549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 20p each

GB00B1FL3C76
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase for Director's own account
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
509.998760p3899
d)Aggregated informationAS PER ABOVE SINGLE TRANSACTION
e)Date of the transaction31/05/2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

