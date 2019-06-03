Genius Brands International, Inc.: Genius Brands International to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Genius Brands International, Inc. "Genius Brands" (NASDAQ: GNUS), today announced that executive management will be presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:20-10:40 a.m. PST.

The LD Micro Invitational, which will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

Genius Brands' presentation will focus on the company's two award-winning flagship properties: the original IP Rainbow Rangers, which is currently in development on season two with season one airing on Nickelodeon's Nick Jr. channel; and starring Jennifer Garner, Llama Llama, which is based on the bestselling children's book franchise, is in production on season two with season one available on Netflix. Between these two preschool brands, over 500 licensed SKUs will debut in the U.S. retail marketplace over the next 12 months, which will significantly drive revenue growth for the company. Genius Brands' management will also discuss it's recently announced project, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, an animated children's series executive produced by and starring the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger. The series, which is Stan Lee's final creation, will be developed by Genius Brands into a global children's franchise.

View Genius Brands International's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/GNUS

About Genius Brands International

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company's "content with a purpose" brand portfolio, which is led by award-winning creators and producers, includes preschool properties Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr. and Llama Llama for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand, Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series, Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and financial literacy and entrepreneurship series, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. The Company's content catalog also includes the animated series, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, created with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment. Seeing the need to provide kids and parents with a safe viewing environment that offers premium enriching and engaging programming, Genius Brands launched the Genius Brands Network - comprised of Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV, as well as an exclusive Kid Genius Cartoons Plus subscription channel on Amazon Prime. The Network channels are available in approximately 80 million U.S. households via a variety of distribution platforms, such as OTT, set-top box, internet, and mobile. Through licensing agreements with category leading partners, characters from the Company's properties also appear on a wide range of consumer products for retail. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LD Micro launched the first pure microcap index to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD provides tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Genius Brands International Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Michelle Orsi Crescendo Communications, LLC Three.Sixty Marketing & Communications Tel: (212)-671-1020 Tel: (310)- 418-6430 GNUS@crescendo-ir.com michelle@360-comm.com

