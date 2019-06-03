AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH: AYOXXA Launches the New LUNARIS Reader Designed to Facilitate Translational Research in Academic and Industrial Laboratories

The new LUNARIS TM Reader is a modern and compact state-of-the-art laboratory device designed to address the different needs in academic and industrial environments

The availability of two models provides for flexibility by accommodating a range of standard low- to high-throughput formats with readout times of less than 10 minutes for 96 wells

Easy-to-use "load and read" handling simplifies the operation of the LUNARIS TM Reader

Together with its outstanding competitive advantages in terms of scalability and data quality, as well as footprint and pricing, theLUNARISTM Reader family sets a new standard in translational proteomics

COLOGNE, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH, an international biotechnology company offering a range of products and services which enable advances in translational proteomics, today announces the launch of their next generation LUNARISTM Reader.

Available in two different models (LUNARISTM Reader 96 for up to 96 samples and LUNARISTM Reader 384 scalable for up to 384 samples), the readers expand the Company's product portfolio to address the different throughput and use requirements of academic and governmental, as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology, laboratories. The reader combines the advantages of a bead-based multiplexing approach plus the reliability and scalability of a plate-based format with the simplicity of image-based analysis. It is equipped with renowned German high-precision optics, supports load-and-read handling and is fully scalable from low- to high-throughput applications.

"Every biological sample contains vast information which can help elucidate the complex processes of health and disease. Capturing insights from as many targets as possible and performing measurements from even very scarce sample sources should be straightforward for anyone in the laboratory. This is the premise behind our LUNARISTM platform - standardized, simultaneous detection of multiple analytes using our LUNARISTM Kits and seamless read-out on the LUNARISTM Reader for all formats and throughputs," said Rodney Turner, CEO of AYOXXA. "With the launch of our next generation LUNARISTM Reader models 96/384 we further shift boundaries in terms of quality, flexibility and efficiency enabling reliable quantification of biomarkers from model to man, from laboratory to clinic, from data to insight."

Flexibility & modularity: Two models for scalable low- to high-throughput applications

With a small footprint of only 14" x 18" and height of 16.5" (34 x 46 x 42 cm), the two LUNARISTM Reader models fit easily on any lab bench and the corresponding BaseFrames for 96 or 384 samples can flexibly accommodate the full range of standard low- to high-throughput applications.

The LUNARISTM BaseFrame 384 ("Universal BaseFrame") can be modified for the scalable analysis of 96 samples to up to 384 samples. With a readout time of less than 10 minutes for 96 samples, the LUNARISTM Reader 384 facilitates the readout of 384 samples in less than an hour.

The LUNARISTM Reader 96 is designed for the lower throughput of up to 96 samples and represents a suitable entry-level device or a feasible solution for low to medium sample volumes. Time-to-result is less than 20 minutes.

Ease-of-use: "Load and read" technology

Both LUNARISTM Reader models feature "load and read" technology which enables standardized, simultaneous measurement of multiple analytes using LUNARISTM Kits, with the plates in each kit automatically recognized by the LUNARISTM Reader. Based on the intelligent QC function for reliability and workflow error-reduction, the system is very robust and capable of delivering best-in-class data quality in addition to complete data evaluation in less than a minute. All raw data and calculated results are exportable to customized reports or data spreadsheets. The intuitive software allows for the easy access to the analytical results in multiple formats.

Easy entry to multiplexing with minimum sample volume requirements

LUNARISTM Kits are painstakingly optimized using the best quality antibody pairs to ensure the highest assay sensitivity and specificity with minimal cross reactivity in a multiplex format. Due to the innovative BioChip format and geometry, LUNARISTM Kits can be performed using sample volumes as low as 3µL - which represents only 1/10 of the working volume required by comparable multiplex technologies. This low minimum volume requirement enables multiplex protein detection and quantification of multiple disease-relevant biomarkers from valuable and scarce human or animal samples, such as fine needle biopsies, vitreous fluid, cerebrospinal fluid, murine tail blood and many other clinically relevant sample types.

Based on an innovative plate design, antibody-coated beads are pre-deposited in spatially separated micro-cavities on the planar LUNARISTM Chip. This variable bead-array format allows for straightforward assay development, flexible workflows and permits sample archiving for remote analysis, decoupling experimental execution from the readout.

"We are excited about our new state-of-the-art LUNARISTM Reader family. The two models, providing low- to high-throughput multiplex protein analysis capability, and the competitive pricing allows a very attractive solution for workflow transition from single-plex ELISA to multiplex immunoassays in order to fuel translational research in academic and industrial laboratories", said Wolfgang Kintzel, Co-CEO of AYOXXA. "The profiling of biomarker signatures in multiplex formats is becoming the key to deciphering biological complexity in translational research in academic and pharmaceutical laboratories. We strongly believe that the technical superiority and outstanding competitive advantages of the newly launched next generation LUNARISTM Readers will position LUNARISTM as the system of choice in translational protein research."

The newly launched LUNARISTM Reader Family: An integral part of the LUNARISTM platform

The LUNARISTM platform is comprised of a dedicated reader, complete data analysis and export software and a growing portfolio of LUNARISTM multiplex protein assay kits for the detection and quantification of disease-related soluble inflammation and immune-response markers. The platform can be readily integrated into any laboratory routine and is optimized to provide easy-to-use, standardized workflow from sample to result.

About AYOXXA

AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH is an international life science company based in Cologne (Germany) with offices in Boston, MA (USA) and Singapore. AYOXXA enables its customers and partners to utilize its reliable and optimized platform technology to fuel breakthroughs in all areas of life science research and to enhance success in translational science.

With LUNARISTM, its proprietary beads-on-a-chip multiplexing platform for advanced protein analysis, the Company is paving the way for translating knowledge generated in a laboratory environment through clinical studies in support of basic biology and drug development. With its advantages in terms of quality, flexibility, robustness and efficiency, LUNARISTM enables fully scalable quantitative validation of biomarkers in minute amounts of biological samples. AYOXXA is commercializing a growing portfolio of standardized ready-to-use biomarker assays, with a focus on the biology of inflammation and immune response.

