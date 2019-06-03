Energy Savings to Assist in Achieving Sustainability Targets

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) ("Smartcool" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned UK subsidiary, has received its first purchase order for a UK based Health Club. The state of the art facility incorporates a gym, exercise studios, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, badminton and squash courts, indoor and outdoor pools and spa facilities.

The installation of an ESM System to manage a chiller and several ECO3 modules to optimize the Air Handling Units (AHU's) will be completed this week. The combined system is expected to generate about £14,000 of annual savings. Performance of the system will be monitored over the next few months with wireless real time power sensors. Should results be proven during this review period, the Company anticipates a roll out to other facilities owned and operated by this group. This first Health Club is part of a leading group of Health Clubs in the UK and Europe that currently exceed 80 facilities and growing.

Steven Martin, VP UK Operations stated "this is an exciting accomplishment for Smartcool as it opens the door to many other health and fitness organizations. The higher heat loads generated by those exercising in the facilities means higher cooling and ventilation costs. Smartcool equipment should provide a significant savings in costs while achieving Carbon Emissions improvements for the Health Club Group. Sustainability has become a much larger driving factor in deployment of Smartcool technology. We are receiving many new inquiries from organizations looking for ways to meet their Global Climate Change mandates."

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smartcool, is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

For more information please www.smartcool.net and www.totalenergyconcepts.com

For further inquiries please contact

Mike Kordysz

Vice President, Investor Relations

TEL +1 604 904 8632 EMAIL mike.kordysz@smartcool.net

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

