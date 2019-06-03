The following investment funds managed by AS "Rietumu Asset Management" IPS will be removed from the Baltic Fund Center as of June 4, 2019 due to liquidation of funds. ISIN SHORTNAME FULLNAME ------------------------------------------------------------------------ LV0000400869 RAMCREFR Rietumu Asset Management Cash Reserve Fund-EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------ LV0000400877 RAMCRUFR Rietumu Asset Management Cash Reserve Fund-USD ------------------------------------------------------------------------ LV0000400885 RAMGEUFR Rietumu Asset Management Fund-Global Equity USD ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Baltic Fund Centre is an environment for publishing fund performance information that is jointly administered by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius exchanges. The Fund Centre includes funds which are publicly offered in at least one of the Baltic countries https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=fc&lang=en. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.