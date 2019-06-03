NexusTek Unifies MSP Offerings with Nationwide Launch

Managed services plans combine 24/7/365 proactive support services, helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineering, cyber security, network services and monitoring to simplify IT and provide SMBs with scalable and affordable enterprise-grade solutions that negate fragmented services and unpredictable costs

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / NexusTek, a national cloud, cyber security and managed IT services provider (MSP), today announced a new suite of MSP solutions comprised of four distinct service plans: NexusTek Essential; NexusTek Remote; NexusTek Dedicated; and NexusTek Complete. For small business (SMB) owners and IT decision makers, NexusTek Managed Service Plans offer industry-leading technology, end-to-end IT management and predictable pricing that provide companies across the country with affordable, scalable enterprise-grade services.

To support SMBs plagued by fragmented offerings, complex pricing and a lack of skilled IT personnel, NexusTek has reimagined how managed IT services are delivered and consumed. By launching four flexible MSP plans with fixed-monthly, per-user pricing, customers can leverage helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineers, security, 24x7 remote support and network monitoring services while creating predictable IT budgets.

"NexusTek Managed IT Service Plans deliver superior technology, 24x7x365 support and engineering expertise to SMBs hindered by staffing shortages and that lack the resources to deploy or effectively manage IT environments," said NexusTek CEO, Mike Jenner. "We know that without a dedicated IT department to actively monitor networks, devices and applications, an alarming number of companies are dangerously unprepared to prevent network outages, security breaches and other potentially catastrophic incidents. NexusTek strives to address this need and help businesses from coast to coast harness the transformative power of technology to their advantage."

The NexusTek Essential IT Services Plan provides exceptional value by leveraging enterprise monitoring and security platforms, best-in-class technology, processes and U.S.-based talent at a cost small and medium-sized businesses can afford. With 24x7x365 monitoring and managed security services, recurring hands-on support and IT inventory management, this plan furnishes customers with the expertise and support to maintain operational continuity. The combination of web-based ticketing, tracking, monitoring and reporting creates the technology foundation businesses need to grow.

NexusTek Remote is a comprehensive plan that couples unlimited helpdesk with emergency support to help growing companies ensure network stability and prevent downtime. This package includes on-demand access to NexusTek's team of highly-trained engineers, comprehensive cyber security and data protection solutions. With NexusTek Remote, clients enjoy everything included in the NexusTek Essential plan, as well as unlimited access to 24/7/365 helpdesk support, unlimited emergency on-site response, Microsoft top tier support and more.

With NexusTek Dedicated IT Services, clients benefit from a dedicated engineer who becomes intimately familiar the nuances of their business, routinely scheduled hands-on services and 24x7x365 Essential IT Services. As part of this package, NexusTek can augment existing IT staff, alleviating them from routine management and maintenance to focus on core business needs. The value for businesses includes IT transparency with quarterly technical business reviews, proactive firm-focused IT strategies and project planning, and ongoing patch management for applications and equipment.

NexusTek Complete is the company's premier managed service offering and covers everything a business needs, such as unlimited remote support, on-site engineering and more. By combining the Essential, Remote and Dedicated plans, the NexusTek Complete Managed IT Service Plan delivers the highest level of end-to-end technology management available. With critical remote support, unlimited emergency support, a highly-trained on-site engineer, managed security protection and strategic planning, NexusTek Complete ensures optimal server and network performance to maximize system uptime, high-bandwidth, low-latency, and built-in failover.

Certified Security Compliance

An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company, NexusTek proves its adherence to rigorous, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies. As of 2018, NexusTek has also qualified for the GDPR rider, further demonstrating its commitment to transparency and to the control that comes from managed private cloud services environments.

About NexusTek

Thousands of small and medium-sized businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company, NexusTek designs problem solving and efficiency-minded IT solutions that bring together storage, virtualization, unified communications and collaboration, data protection and networking technologies from the world's foremost technology leaders. NexusTek Cloud Services offer the flexibility and control businesses need to be agile, and can address customers' unique cyber security, business continuity, compliance and auditing requirements in cloud, hybrid or on-premise environments.

NexusTek, the Channel Futures MSP of the Year, is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider in North America on the Channel Futures 501 List, is a CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner. Unfettered visibility, 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, management and a true 24 hour staffed helpdesk, coupled with its comprehensive solutions portfolio and more than 22 years' experience, empower NexusTek to deliver better services to customers, regardless of how their needs change. For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.

