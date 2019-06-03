Nokia confirms 42 commercial 5G deals across the globe

Press Release

Stong deal momentum shown in pace and volume of top-tier global operator wins - averaging a major operator win announcement every week since March

Nokia's 5G technology is present in all regions in the world with notable recent wins in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East regions

3 June 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today confirms its position with 42 commercial 5G deals (more than any other vendor has announced) in place with operators around the world, 22 with named customers such as T-Mobile, Telia Company and Softbank. Including these agreements, Nokia's 5G deals, trials and demos total over 100 5G customer engagements to date.

Since the announcement of the 30th commercial 5G contract at the end of March (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/03/28/nokia-celebrates-30th-commercial-5g-deal/) the company has seen an average of one major contract win each week - with a steady pipeline in place for further agreements.

Nokia's ability to deliver on crucial network transformation goals has been rewarded by the confidence shown in the company from our existing customers. To date, every 4G customer that has come to us to investigate how we may work with them for 5G has selected Nokia as a vendor and cumulatively we believe we have a higher share with these customers in 5G than we had in 4G.

With an end-to-end portfolio that is unique in the industry, Nokia can work in partnership with operators to deliver "real 5G". Nokia's in house 5G mmWave Small Cells (https://www.nokia.com/networks/portfolio/small-cells/) and AirScale BTS (https://www.nokia.com/networks/solutions/airscale-radio-access/) provide in-building and outdoor coverage, while our Microwave Anyhaul (https://www.nokia.com/networks/portfolio/microwave-anyhaul/), Cloud native RAN (https://www.nokia.com/networks/solutions/airscale-cloud-ran/), antennas, and 5G cloud-native core (https://www.nokia.com/networks/solutions/airgile-cloud-native-core-network/) are part of approximately half of our agreements to date. Beyond our mobile networks portfolio, Nokia has excellent FP4 network processor-based IP routers (https://www.nokia.com/networks/technologies/fp4/) and PSE- 3 chipset powered optical networking (https://www.nokia.com/networks/technologies/photonic-service-engine/) - our customers can use the Nokia Network Services Platform (https://www.nokia.com/networks/products/network-services-platform/) to make this into full-5G-strength software defined connectivity 'smart network fabric' secured by Nokia Security Orchestration, Analytics and Response (Nokia SOAR) to ensure resilient 5G.

Early rollouts of 5G have been well publicized in North America, Korea and Europe and Nokia is looking forward to announcing its work with operators in emerging nations and regions such as India and Latin America over the coming months.

Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri says: "The pace of 5G progress is accelerating across the globe. We are delivering significant performance increases to operators and the power of Nokia's end-to-end portfolio is being recognized. In fact, in pretty much every network where Nokia products are deployed, we are the performance leader. Here and now - at the beginning of one of the most radical technology transitions ever with 4G giving way to 5G - this is Nokia's time to shine."

