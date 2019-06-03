Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce Enters into a Definitive Business Purchase Agreement with Issues & Answers Network, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCQB: BYOC) (the 'Company'), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it entered into a definitive business purchase agreement with Issues & Answers Network, Inc.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer commented, 'Issues and Answers checks off all the boxes to our expansion into the future. They bring a roster of reputable customers and government clients. Issues & Answers does business on a global scale annually, in addition the company has been in business for over 20 years, has recurring revenues and a great team. We couldn't be more excited and looking forward to our future growth plans together.'

We expect the provisions of the agreement to be implemented in the third quarter of 2019.

About Beyond Commerce, Inc.

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCQB: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of 'big data' companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the 'safe harbor' created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'design,' 'estimate,' 'except,' 'forecast,' 'goal,' 'intend,' 'look forward to,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would,' or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

StratCon Advisory

IR@StratConAdvisory.com

IR@beyondcommerceinc.com

p702-675-8022

