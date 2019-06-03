Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) ("Orestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bruce Winfield as President. Mr. Hottman has resigned from the position of President and will remain as Orestone's Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Winfield, M.Sc., P.Geo, has more than 40 years of experience in the minerals industry as a geologist, corporate executive and consultant. Following 14 years with major mining companies Texasgulf Inc. and Boliden Inc., he focused on exploration in Central America and Mexico as VP Exploration for Greenstone Resources and Eldorado Gold Corporation leading to the exploration and development of five gold deposits including the Oronorte Gold Mine in Colombia; the open pit, heap leach Santa Rosa Gold Mine in Panama; the La Libertad Gold Mine in Nicaragua; and the San Andres Gold Mine in Honduras. Subsequently as President and or CEO, Mr. Winfield has led companies exploring primarily in South America for the last twenty years.

Mr. Winfield said: "I have known Gary Nordin and David Hottman for over twenty years, and I am excited to work with them again to help move the Resguardo and Captain porphyry projects forward."

David Hottman, Chairman, & CEO stated "I am very pleased to be working with Bruce again; Bruce brings to Orestone a wealth of experience and he is a diligent manager; as President I know that he will work hard to enable Orestone to succeed."

Additionally, the Company has, subject to regulatory approval, granted directors, officers and employees of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 1,015,000 common shares. The options are exercisable until May 30, 2024 at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based company that controls a portfolio of gold-copper porphyry exploration targets in British Columbia, Canada and in Chile. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

ON BEHALF OF ORESTONE MINING CORP.

"David Hottman"

Chairman and CEO



For further information contact: David Hottman at 604-629-1929 or info@orestone.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45245