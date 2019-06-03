SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Real Estate Agents and Brokerage Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The growing demand of the consumers from the e-commerce industry for fast product delivery is necessitating the construction of massive warehouses and last-mile fulfillment centers located near population centers. This, in turn, is creating the requirement for real estate agents and brokerage services to assist buyers on their source or lease commercial properties. The provision of same-day delivery service by the e-commerce brands is further fueling the demand for this category across the significant geographies. The substantial development of the IT and BFSI sectors across the emerging nations is resulting in the establishment of newer office space, which is also increasing the demand for real estate agents and brokerage services. Get access to the free sample copy of this real estate agents and brokerage services market intelligence report here!

Despite the ongoing international trade wars and the prevalence of protectionist policies, the US continues being the single largest recipient of FDI in the world. The commercial real estate sector draws a significant investment from that capital, which denotes an unhindered spend growth of real agents and brokerage services in the US. The loosening of trade barriers and policy reforms initiated by governments in APAC are motivating MNCs to expand in this region. This, in turn, is exerting a positive impact on the spend growth of the real estate agents and brokerage services in the region. Meanwhile, in Europe, uncertainties over Brexit are impeding commercial real estate activities which will result in a moderate growth of this category in the region during the forecast period.

This real estate agents and brokerage services procurement research report answers some of the critical questions related to procurement challenges and the best category pricing strategies befitting the specifics of this market. Predictive analysis of the key cost drivers, supply market forecasts, and key category management insights will help buyers reduce spend.

"Category managers should engage with service providers that have adopted the latest technologies such as IoT, AR, VR, and 3D that reduce the reliance on human labor and transportation costs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This real estate agents and brokerage services procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

The global expansion of MNCs will be the primary driver for the category

Shortage of skilled labor in the category will be a crucial concern

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs.

Category management enablers

Category definition

