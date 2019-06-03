Mark Acton Appointed as New Partner to the Datacenter People Executive Search Team Division

Datacenter People Group, the number one recruitment firm to the Datacentre and Cloud sector worldwide, announces the appointment of Mark Acton as the newest partner at Portman Partners, the company's Executive Search division focused on C-level leadership and senior executive roles for leading firms within the sector.

Mark has more than 25 years of experience in the data centre sector, working for such firms as CBRE, the Uptime Institute, Dell and Intel. He speaks regularly at international events and is recognised throughout the data centre industry as an advisor on technical challenges. Mark also takes an active part in European data centre standards development through CENELEC and BSI. He currently serves as Chair of the Best Practice Committee for the European Code of Conduct for Data Centre Energy Efficiency.

"We're delighted to welcome Mark to our leadership team and to add his deep knowledge and experience to our growing firm," states Peter Hannaford, founder of Portman Partners. "Mark's seasoned insight into operational excellence, energy efficiency and sustainability will enable him to identify and precisely match candidates with the right strengths for the globally transforming needs of each of our clients."

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to work with Peter and the wider team in a partnership that has gained such broad-reaching respect for its insight in the data-centre space," adds Mark Acton.

To learn more about our recruitment and advisory services, please visit www.datacenterpeople.org and www.portmanpartners.com.

About Datacenter People Group

Founded in 2010, Datacenter People Group is the number one recruitment firm to the Datacentre and Cloud sector worldwide. The executive search division, Portman Partners focuses on C-Suite and leadership searches. The practice has offices in London, Singapore, Tampa and Dublin. To find out more about Datacenter People go to www.datacenterpeople.org and www.portmanpartners.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

