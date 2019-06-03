Integrated Pain Consultants: Dr. Nikesh Seth Supports Students Pursing Post-Secondary Education in Healthcare and Medicine

A double board-certified Anesthesiologist, Dr. Nikesh Seth is also CEO of Integrated Pain Consultants with three locations in Arizona; Consistently recognized for his innovative work in the field of pain management, Dr. Nikesh Seth is extremely dedicated to the advancement of the medical profession through his support of students pursuing post-secondary education in the field

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Dr. Nikesh Seth, CEO of Integrated Pain Consultants is excited to announce two (2) scholarships valued at $500.00 (USD) each. To be eligible, an individual must be a senior high school student with the intent to major in medicine and/or healthcare in college or university.

The application process requires candidates to complete an online registration form and write a 500-word essay detailing how they aim to make a significant impact to the field of medicine and/or healthcare. Each application should explore how the applicant plans to give back to their respective communities using their acquired skills.

The scholarship opens on June 3rd, 2019 and students have until August 31st, 2019 to submit all required documentation.

Individuals will be required to submit proof of enrollment, and scholarship winners will be announced shortly after the deadlines via e-mail or telephone.

To learn more about the Dr. Nikesh Seth Scholarship Program and to apply, visit: http://www.drnikeshsethscholarship.com/.

About Integrated Pain Consultants

Integrated Pain Consultants is dedicated to improving each patient's pain and quality of life. Dr. Nikesh Seth and his talented team of pain specialists are dedicated to providing only the best care using a wide range of minimally invasive pain management techniques to treat the root causes of each patient's pain and help them get back to participating more fully in life. Dr. Nikesh Seth remains a leader in his field and continues to provide top quality medical care to all of his patients.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Nikesh Seth

CEO of Integrated Pain Consultants

https://www.azipc.com/

SOURCE: Integrated Pain Consultants

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547482/Dr-Nikesh-Seth-Supports-Students-Pursing-Post-Secondary-Education-in-Healthcare-and-Medicine