Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Nigel Wilson has joined the firm in London as a partner in its Capital Markets practice. Mr. Wilson joins from Maples Group where he was a partner. He also spent 12 years as a partner at Davis Polk Wardwell LLP.

Focusing in capital markets transactions, Mr. Wilson is a multijurisdictional corporate lawyer with over twenty years' experience in London, Dublin, Silicon Valley and New York. Mr. Wilson serves as a trusted, senior adviser to global corporate clients and investment banks in complex, often strategically important, transactions in a broad range of industries and geographies, covering both debt and equity capital markets.

"Nigel is a versatile and experienced adviser with important business relationships across various jurisdictions, and we are pleased to have him join our highly regarded global Capital Markets practice," said Edward F. Petrosky, chair of the firm's global Capital Markets group.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Nigel and integrate him into our Capital Markets practice as well as the firm's Private Equity, M&A and Restructuring practices in London and globally," said Mark Walsh, co-chair of the European Capital Markets group.

Sidley's European Capital Markets group, co-led by Mr. Walsh and partner David Howe, is an integral part of the firm's leading global Capital Markets practice, which represents issuers, underwriters and other financial intermediaries in structuring and executing securities transactions and disclosure matters in all of the world's major financial markets.

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

