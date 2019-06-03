Basware (BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, is pleased to welcome Blair Tolbard as its General Manager and Vice President of Sales for North America, effective June 3, 2019. Tolbard, a veteran of the enterprise software industry, recently served as Group Vice President of Sales for JAGGAER.

"Our team in North America is brimming with tremendous talent; Blair, with his results-driven nature and track record of building and nurturing highly effective teams, is exactly the type of leader we need to take us to the next level in our largest market," stated Klaus Andersen, CTO and interim CEO, Basware. "Blair's extensive sales, sales leadership and operational background provide him with the skills to accelerate companies to exponential business growth, increased revenues, and organizational excellence. We're excited to see those skills at work here at Basware."

Prior to JAGGAER, Blair was a Co-Founder and President of MiCore Solutions a technology consulting and remote application management company. During his career, he has also held senior positions at Oracle Corporation and IBM.

"I am thrilled to join Basware, a company with industry leading software and a reputation for excellence," stated Tolbard. "The North American market for networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services represents an amazing opportunity -- and Basware is positioned perfectly to serve companies looking to achieve 100% spend visibility in their digital transformation efforts. It is an exciting time."

About Basware

Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is a global company doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

More information about Basware is available at www.basware.com.

