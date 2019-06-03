JinkoSolar today announced that it has set a new efficiency record for a monocrystalline PERC PV cell at 24.38%, and produced a module that achieved 469.3 W power in testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland. The Chinese module manufacturer also equalled a record claimed just last week by Trina Solar, of 24.58% conversion efficiency for an n-type monocrystalline cell.JinkoSolar has set a new record for monocrystalline cell efficiency, achieving 24.38% with its 'Cheetah' series monocrystalline cell. The previous record for this technology was also held by Jinko, which achieved 23.95% conversion efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...