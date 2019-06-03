sprite-preloader
03.06.2019
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Notice of AGM

London, June 3

London, 3 June 2019
16.00



Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 1pm (local time Hong Kong) on 28 June 2019 at Boardroom, Sky 33, 33rd Floor, Galaxy Hotel, Estrada da Baia de Nossa Senhora da Esperanca, S/N, Cotai, Macau.

The Notice of AGM will be dispatched to all shareholders today. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website:

http://gvmh.co.uk/index.php?fi=Invistor%20Relations

For more information:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plcgvmh.co.uk/
Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, DirectorTel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
Nick Isaacs / Jon IsaacsTel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com

