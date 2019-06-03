Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Notice of AGM

London, 3 June 2019

16.00





Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Notice of AGM

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 1pm (local time Hong Kong) on 28 June 2019 at Boardroom, Sky 33, 33rd Floor, Galaxy Hotel, Estrada da Baia de Nossa Senhora da Esperanca, S/N, Cotai, Macau.

The Notice of AGM will be dispatched to all shareholders today. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website:

http://gvmh.co.uk/index.php?fi=Invistor%20Relations

For more information:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc gvmh.co.uk/ Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145

or info@gvmh.co.uk

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd Nick Isaacs / Jon Isaacs Tel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com

