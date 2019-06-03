Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Notice of AGM
London, June 3
London, 3 June 2019
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 1pm (local time Hong Kong) on 28 June 2019 at Boardroom, Sky 33, 33rd Floor, Galaxy Hotel, Estrada da Baia de Nossa Senhora da Esperanca, S/N, Cotai, Macau.
The Notice of AGM will be dispatched to all shareholders today. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website:
http://gvmh.co.uk/index.php?fi=Invistor%20Relations
For more information:
|Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
|gvmh.co.uk/
|Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, Director
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk
|Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
|Nick Isaacs / Jon Isaacs
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com
