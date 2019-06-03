Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the importance of customer lifetime analytics for businesses. Customer lifetime analytics can help businesses to analyze the customers' needs, behaviors and their buying nature. Such information can further help businesses to gain a unified view of their customers across touchpoints and create a unique customer experience that can help in enhancing customer lifetime value.

"Customer lifetime analytics can help companies to rise to the top even in the most competitive marketplace," says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

Customer lifecycle analytics ensures that nothing slips through the cracks when it comes to serving and managing customers. The significance of customer lifecycle analytics lies in the fact that it helps create unique customer experiences that hinges fully on visible metrics and data across the entire journey of the customer.

Stages of Customer Lifecycle

Customer Reach

Organizations find it difficult to measure the reach of their marketing initiatives. This is where customer lifetime analytics can help by offering actionable insights into the responsiveness of a campaign. Also, clustering techniques can help companies in targeted campaigns and unlock potential segments. Furthermore, such an approach can help maximize profits.

Customer Acquisition

If you can't offer relevant messages about your products or services, then reaching out to potential customers won't mean much. Therefore, it is very important to understand your brand, the products that you offer and interested buyers. A detailed understanding of these factors can not only maximize customer acquisition rates but also improves brand perception.

Customer Retention

If you are able to satisfy your consumer's needs, then you can build stronger relationships with your customers. Therefore, you must analyze customer feedback and use it to improve the customer service levels. Customer analytics solutions helps in customer feedback analysis and offer actionable insights that can lead to a stronger customer relationship.

