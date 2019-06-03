Avalon Capital Markets Limited ("Avalon") is pleased to announce that Europe's leading investor survey, Institutional Investor Extel, has ranked Avalon the number one European Special Situations Research firm.

The result from the most prestigious survey in the industry demonstrates that Avalon is now the partner of choice for global investors looking to identify trading opportunities and improved returns.

Jean-Yves Aknin, founder of Avalon, commented "It's a superb achievement to be ranked number one by our clients in Special Situations Research. This achievement is the result of the dedication and hard work of all the team headed up by Emmanuel Du Chaffaut and Ken Menager to providing our client base with innovative ideas, in-depth coverage on special situations and market-leading execution facilities."

Ken Menager, who was individually ranked as the number one Special Situations Analyst, added "Everyone at Avalon strives for excellence on behalf of our clients on a daily basis and we appreciate that this has been recognised with this result. Our unrivalled analysis, advice and opinion will only strengthen from here and we take great pride at the result."

Simon Langford, Managing Director, outlined Avalon's growth plans for the year ahead: "We will continue to show our commitment to the special situations space and plan to hire substantially in both research and sales in the coming twelve months".

About Avalon Capital Markets

One of the fastest growing brokerage firms in London, Avalon Capital Markets is an institutional broker providing extensive market knowledge and a dedication for providing a first-class service to a global institutional client base. At Avalon, client needs are our primary focus. We guarantee an unparalleled customer service from our dedicated and experienced teams, providing access to global markets and state-of-the-art technology.

