(ISIN code FR0013218807)

Regulatory News:

Following the payment on May 29, 2019 of a dividend of 2.14 per share in respect of the 2018 financial year decided by SEB SA (Paris:SK) Annual Shareholders' meeting held on May 22, 2019, the exchange ratio of the Bonds Redeemable in Cash and/or in Existing Shares (ORNAE) due November 2021 (ISIN code FR0013218807) is adjusted.

In accordance with Article 2.6.(b).10.(a) of the Terms and Conditions of the ORNAE, the new exchange ratio is 1.002 share per ORNAE, as from May 29, 2019.

Change of date

Please note that, following a change in the agenda of the Board of Directors, the publication date of the 9-month sales and financial information has been modified. Initially scheduled on 24 October, it has been postponed to 29 October 2019.

Below is our updated financial communication calendar.

Next key dates July 24 | before market opening Sales and Results H1 2019 October 29 after market closing Sales and financial information 9 months 2019

Find us on… www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €6,8 billion in 2018 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €50,169,049 Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005464/en/

Contacts:

Investors Analysts

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication IR Department

Isabelle Posth Raphaël Hoffstetter

comfin@groupeseb.com

Tél. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Press

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Department

Cathy Pianon Anissa Djaadi

com@groupeseb.com

Tél. + 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00

+33 (0) 6 88 20 90 88

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Tél. +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70