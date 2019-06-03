Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive pricing analysis for a CPG companyDuring the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to develop robust pricing strategies and proactively take informed business decisions. Also, the study highlights how our competitive pricing analysis helped the client to enhance profit margins by 23% and surpass the market competition.

Pricing is an integral part of any business and contributes to business success. In the CPG industry, pricing greatly influences customers' buying behavior. Also, as customers can now compare prices from various vendors online, it becomes vital for CPG companies to competitively price their products. Competitive pricing analysis helps businesses to accurately price their products and services relative to their competitors' pricing strategies. Infiniti Research has helped many CPG giants to develop robust pricing strategies with competitive pricing analysis.

The business challenge: The client is a CPG company based out of Canada. As the client was new to the market, they were facing difficulties in analyzing pricing and promotional strategies of their competitors. Moreover, changing customer preferences, unexpected price variations, and their inability to build strategic pricing strategies were increasing difficulties for the company in meeting their annual sales target. Therefore, the client wanted to leverage Infiniti's competitive pricing analysis to set prices for products according to their customers' perceived value of the product, optimize pricing strategies, and enhance profit margins.

The solution offered With Infiniti's competitive pricing analysis, the client was able to gain detailed insights into their competitors and their pricing strategies. This helped them analyze how their competitors dynamically adapted to price fluctuations in the market. Also, the client was able to develop competitive pricing strategies to outpace the competition. With Infiniti's competitive pricing analysis solution, they were able to measure customer's sensitivity to price changes, make constant changes in their pricing strategies according to the market demand, and enhance profit margins by 23%.

Infiniti's competitive pricing analysis helped the client to:

Maximize profits and outpace the competition

Dynamically adapt to price fluctuations in the market

Infiniti's competitive pricing analysis offered predictive insights on:

Benchmarking their pricing strategy to keep their customer base stable

Fine-tuning pricing and promotional strategies and profitably pricing products

