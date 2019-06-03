Approval by shareholders of all resolutions proposed at GeNeuro's Annual General Meeting (AGM), with over 90% of shares represented

€5m drawn from credit facility, providing cash for operations until mid-2020

Following positive results from ANGEL-MS, continuing constructive discussions for partnering lead product temelimab

CMO steps down for personal reasons; COO to assume responsibilities

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO) (Paris:GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and type-1 diabetes (T1D), today announced the approval by shareholders of all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of 24 May, 2019. These included among others:

Approval of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018

Re-election of the Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors

Approval of maximum aggregate Board of Directors and Managerial compensation for 2020

Re-election of PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Geneva, as auditors

Change in conditional capital options to provide financial flexibility

On 31 May, 2019, GeNeuro drew down the final €5 million from its credit facility with its shareholder GNEH SAS, a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux. This final tranche will ensure that GeNeuro has the maximum resources and flexibility for ongoing business activities, and now has solid financial visibility until mid-2020 covering all planned activities.

These activities include continued constructive discussions on partnering its lead product, temelimab, to tackle the key unmet medical need of disease progression in multiple sclerosis, as a single agent and/or combined with existing anti-inflammation MS drugs.

Separately, GeNeuro announced the departure of its Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Robert Glanzman, who will be returning to the US for family reasons at the end of June. Dr François Curtin, GeNeuro's Chief Operating Officer and former CMO of the company, will take over the functions of CMO ad interim.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Robert for his contribution to GeNeuro, in particular his role in the clinical development of temelimab. While we regret his departure, we do of course understand the reason for his decision and wish him all the best for the future. François has previously held the CMO position so I am confident there will be a smooth transition," said Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro.

