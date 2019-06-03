Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kevin A. Zerrusen will serve as Chairman Jay Clayton's Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity Policy. In this role, Mr. Zerrusen will coordinate efforts across the agency to address cybersecurity policy, engage with external stakeholders, and help enhance the SEC's mechanisms for assessing cyber-related risks.

"The Commission has the dual responsibility to promote efforts by market participants to address cyber risks and respond to cyber events as well as our own obligations to address cyber risks and prepare for cyber events affecting the agency itself. Kevin's wide range of expertise regarding cybersecurity risk and financial markets, including 30 years in the intelligence community, will be invaluable to our continued pursuit of these important efforts," said Chairman Jay Clayton.

"I am excited to have been selected by the Chairman to advise him on matters related to cybersecurity. I look forward to working with him, the SEC staff, and our fellow financial regulators to continue to counter the cyber threat and increase the SEC's security and resiliency posture," said Mr. Zerrusen.

Mr. Zerrusen brings to the job significant experience in promoting the cybersecurity of both government agencies and major financial market participants. He currently serves as Chair of the Intelligence National Security Alliance's Cyber Council, a group chartered to promote effective public-private sector collaboration on cybersecurity issues. Mr. Zerrusen is a 30-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency, where his responsibilities included running the agency's cyber center, which was responsible for analyzing, evaluating, and countering foreign cyber threats. For the past five years, he has worked as Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where he led initiatives to strengthen technology risk governance, incident management, and insider threat programs.

Mr. Zerrusen earned his MBA from Syracuse University and his bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton.