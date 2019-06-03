IMG Announces Start of Annual Leave Your Mark Essay Contest

INDIANAPOLIS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG), an award-winning, global insurance benefits and assistance services company is pleased to announce the start of their third annual Leave Your Mark essay contest, designed to benefit mission organizations around the world.

IMG has been insuring mission and social good organizations for more than 25 years, providing key benefits and support for thousands of members each year who travel or live internationally to serve others. The company launched its Leave Your Mark essay contest on June 1, 2017, to give back to these organizations.

To enter IMG's Leave Your Mark contest, the organizations are asked to submit a 500-word essay that answers the question: If your organization were to win, how would this impact your global outreach efforts?

After the organizations' essays are judged and scored, two winners are selected to receive $5,000 towards their efforts.

Last year, the two winning organizations were Canopy Life and Concern America. Canopy Life used their $5,000 prize to purchase a generator to power their school in Kenya, while Concern America used their prize to fund the training of health promoter practitioners and midwives in Petén, Guatemala.

"I've personally been working with IMG's mission and social good clients for over 18 years. Our relationships with these organizations are incredibly important to us," said Mark Rogers, Mission Director at IMG. "The Leave Your Mark contest allows us to live out our company motto of 'being there' for our members by not only providing insurance benefits and services, but also by contributing directly to projects designed to leave a lasting impact in the world."

Visit https://www.imglobal.com/leave-your-mark to enter the Leave Your Mark contest and to view the terms and conditions. The deadline for all submissions is August 30th, 2019 and the winners will be announced on October 15th, 2019.

About International Medical Group

International Medical Group (IMG), a Sirius Group company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. A leader in the global benefits and assistance services industry, IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as travel insurance plans, medical management services and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

