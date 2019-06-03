New Kia Tellurides Now In Stock At Central Kia of Plano

The Hottest Car on The Market with The Best Warranty in The Industry Now Available in Several Models

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Central Kia of Plano announced today that the 2020 Kia Telluride, currently the hottest car on the market, is officially in stock.

With the best warranty in the industry at 10 years and 100,000 miles, the Kia Telluride's release has been anticipated for the past three years since its introduction as a concept back in 2016. Made in America, the Kia Telluride comes with both seven and eight passenger seating options and leather seating. All models come equipped state-of-the-art technology including lane departure warnings, parking assistance, forward collision warning, and remote start. In addition, models come with Apple car play, back-up cameras, and USB ports on front seats.

An industry leader in safety, the Telluride has a 5-star crash rating and is well-equipped with advanced safety features including dual front airbags, side curtain airbags with rollover sensors and driver-side knee airbags. The vehicle has a fresh, sleek design with unparalleled styling and smooth body lines with an attractive fit and finish.

"The Kia Telluride is a state-of-the-art vehicle that transcends the modern SUV by offering safety, comfort, luxury and durability," said Jeff Lapkin, Manager of Central Kia of Plano. "Made for a variety of landscapes and terrain, as well as a range of needs, the Kia Telluride is first in its class and a car that is pushing boundaries and taking automobiles into the next era."

Awarded the prize for best-in-class at the Detroit auto show, the Telluride is built for a smooth, powerful ride utilizing a 291-horsepower motor combined with its 5,000-pound towing capacity. Each model has Eco, Sport, Snow and Comfort driving options. Passengers will enjoy the smooth ride with reclining seats and quiet mode available for rear passengers. With the best in-class interior space, the Telluride is at a great price point that out-classes the competition.

Central Kia of Plano, located at 3401 North Central Expressway in Plano, Texas, has a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. The number one car dealer in the district for the past five years, the staff at Central Kia of Plano will help you find the Kia vehicle you want. Servicing the Plano area for nearly 20 years, Central Kia customers are offered both a searchable online inventory of new Kia cars in Plano, along with well-maintained used cars by today's top manufacturers. For years, the financial staff at Central Kia of Plano has offered expert advice for those seeking an affordable Kia car loan or lease. Customers can come in and take advantage of the knowledgeable Kia car repair technicians and a fully stocked inventory of Kia auto parts for any issue they may have. For more information about the dealership, visit: https://www.centralkia.com/.

