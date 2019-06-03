sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,97 Euro		+0,178
+6,38 %
WKN: A2DVJE ISIN: GRS014003024 Ticker-Symbol: BKP6 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
PIRAEUS BANK SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIRAEUS BANK SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,966
2,998
20:07
2,938
2,97
20:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTRUM AB
INTRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTRUM AB21,69+7,11 %
PIRAEUS BANK SA2,97+6,38 %