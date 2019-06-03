Index options up 33.2 percent



OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in May reached 464,971,407 contracts, a 13.1 percent increase compared to last May, and the highest total volume for May in OCC's history. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,609,615, down 8.0 percent compared to 2018's record-breaking pace.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 455,941,785 contracts in May, up 12.9 percent from 403,748,267 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 405,895,497 contracts, a 10.8 percent increase from May 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 175,731,232 contracts last month, a 16.4 percent increase compared to the May 2018 volume of 150,994,638 contracts. Index options volume was up 33.2 percent with 50,046,288 contracts in May, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 1,915,075 contracts.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 9,029,622 contracts in May, up 20.1 percent from May 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 310,478 contracts, 33.3 percent lower than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 0.3 percent in new loans from May 2018 with 119,589 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity decreased 1.7 percent from 2018 with 567,184 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in May was $73,894,238,728.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

May 2019 May 2018 May Total YTD Avg. YTD Avg. 2019 Avg. Total Total Contract Daily Daily Daily Contract Contract Contract % Change Contract Contract % Change Volume Volume vs. 2018 2019 2018 vs. 2018 Equity Options 405,895,497 366,176,065 10.8% 17,384,063 18,429,107 -5.7% ETF Options 175,731,232 150,994,638 16.4% 6,978,706 8,352,546 -16.4% Index Options 50,046,288 37,572,202 33.2% 1,915,075 2,427,010 -21.1% Total Options 455,941,785 403,748,267 12.9% 19,299,138 20,856,116 -7.5% Total Futures 9,029,622 7,516,664 20.1% 310,478 465,648 -33.3% Total Volume 464,971,407 411,264,931 13.1% 19,609,615 21,321,764 -8.0%

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and Clearing House of the Year The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com

