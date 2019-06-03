Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation
Regulatory News:
Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)
|
Corporate name of the issuer:
|Veolia Environnement
|21, rue La Boétie
|75008 PARIS
|FRANCE
|(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)
|
Information
|
Total number of
|Total number of voting rights
|
May 31, 2019
|
565,825,621
|Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 599,118,333
|Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 586,607,944
|
Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the
|
(1) Number of theoretical voting rights after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of May 31,
|
(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights
|
Veolia Environnement
Siège social/head office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France
Adresse postale/Correspondence address: 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet - 93300 AUBERVILLIERS France
tél.: +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 Fax: +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45
www.veolia.com
|
A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €2,829,128,105
403 210 032 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005703/en/
Contacts:
Veolia Environnement