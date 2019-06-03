Figure Eight Secure Data Access Solution Provides Customers With Comprehensive Security Controls

Solution Enables Compliant Data Annotation for Organizations Working With Sensitive Information

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Figure Eight , an Appen company, today announced its Secure Data Access Solution, which enhances Figure Eight security capabilities for customers working with personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI) and those requiring other sophisticated compliance needs.

"Data security is of the utmost importance for Figure Eight and Appen as we empower AI in the real world," said Wilson Pang, CTO, Appen. "This comprehensive Secure Data Access Solution ensures no classified data leaves the customer's network and that all data security requirements are met. Whether customers seek to protect the PII within their data or manage file types such as images on their own secure servers, our platform allows them to annotate their information within a secure environment."

Organizations often rely on third-party platforms for data annotation needs. As a result, the requirements for trust and transparency with regard to data handling are very stringent. To enhance the security Figure Eight already provides its customers, Secure Data Access Solution allows customers to maintain ownership and governance over all source data. This ensures the data that customer teams supply never leave their servers.

Appen provides a suite of secure service offerings, including secure facilities that are ISO 27001 accredited in the United Kingdom and the Philippines. These offerings provide flexible options to ensure customers meet their data security and specific business needs. The Secure Data Access Solution maintains strict privacy controls and secure data access through those service offerings and a variety of mechanisms, including:

Private content buckets: These buckets offer additional restrictions on content access for Figure Eight Job Requestors, Figure Eight Contributors (Secure Contributors and Open Crowd) and Internal Contributors.

These buckets offer additional restrictions on content access for Figure Eight Job Requestors, Figure Eight Contributors (Secure Contributors and Open Crowd) and Internal Contributors. Public content buckets: These buckets allow customers to store data in public buckets and maintain security through Expiring Links, IP Whitelisting, and Referral Headers.

These buckets allow customers to store data in public buckets and maintain security through Expiring Links, IP Whitelisting, and Referral Headers. Secure contributor populations: Contributors bound by NDA and PII agreements access tasks through machines owned and operated by the channel in a controlled and monitored physical location.

Contributors bound by NDA and PII agreements access tasks through machines owned and operated by the channel in a controlled and monitored physical location. Internal contributor population: Customers may elect to supply their own labelers (either their own employees or other approved vendors).

In addition to this new Secure Data Access Solution, Figure Eight has SOC2 Type II certification for security. This certification is a widely recognized gold standard for data security and signifies an independent third party has validated Figure Eight's data security policies, procedures, and controls.

About Appen

Appen is a global leader in the development of high-quality, human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. Appen brings over 20 years of experience capturing and enriching a wide variety of data types including speech, text, image and video. With deep expertise in more than 180 languages and access to a global crowd of over 1 million skilled contractors, Appen partners with technology, automotive and eCommerce companies - as well as governments worldwide - to help them develop, enhance and use products that rely on natural languages and machine learning. To learn more, visit www.appen.com

About Figure Eight

Figure Eight, an Appen company, combines the best of human and machine intelligence to provide high-quality annotated training data that powers the world's most innovative machine learning and business solutions. With over a decade of experience and 10+ billion judgments, Figure Eight's enterprise-ready data annotation platform delivers unprecedented quality and scale across a diverse set of industries and use cases. To learn more, visit www.figure-eight.com

