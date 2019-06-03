QHY Group Entered into Agreement with CSIRO to Evaluate its Technology for PFAS Chemicals Removal from Wastewater

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / QHY Group (the Company, OTC PINK: "QHYG") today announced that on May 30, 2019 it has entered into a Technology Evaluation Agreement with Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), an independent Australian federal government agency responsible for scientific research, to evaluate its technology for removal of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals from wastewater. The results of the evaluation will be reported upon QHY Group's request.

Pursuant to United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and many other chemicals. PFAS have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries around the globe, including in the United States since the 1940s. PFOA and PFOS have been the most extensively produced and studied of these chemicals. Both chemicals are very persistent in the environment and in the human body - meaning they don't break down and they can accumulate over time. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects. Studies indicate that PFOA and PFOS can cause reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney, and immunological effects in laboratory animals. Both chemicals have caused tumors in animals. The most consistent findings are increased cholesterol levels among exposed populations, with more limited findings related to low infant birth weights, effects on the immune system, cancer (for PFOA), and thyroid hormone disruption (for PFOS). US EPA has started to taken actions to support states, tribes and local communities in addressing challenges with PFAS, and identify solutions to address PFAS in the environment, including but not limited to PFOA Stewardship Program, Draft Interim Recommendations for Addressing Groundwater Contaminated with PFOA and PFOS, etc.

Federally funded scientific research began in Australia 102 years ago and CSIRO's predecessor the Advisory Council of Science and Industry was established in 1916, and its chief role is to improve the economic and social performance of industry for the benefit of the community. CSIRO works with leading organizations around the world. From its headquarters in Canberra, CSIRO maintains more than 50 sites across Australia and in France, Chile and the United States, employing about 5500 people. CSIRO has succeeded in many notable inventions and breakthroughs in many areas.

Mr. Max Mao, QHY Group's CEO and Chairman, stated, "We look forward to the evaluation results which we believe would be a prove that our technology is efficient and effective in treating PFAS chemicals in wastewater."

About QHY Group

QHY Group, a Nevada corporation, is engaged in marketing advanced wastewater treatment solutions with innovative technologies throughout the world.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary PBG Water Solutions International Inc. (the "PBG Water"), the Company entered into a License Agreement with Mr. Max Mao, QHY Group's CEO and Chairman, pursuant to which the Company acquired the exclusive right to 21 patents and related technologies for the treatment of wastewater. The agreement grants the Company the worldwide exclusive right to use the technologies which are the subject of the License for a term extending through June 30, 2037.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are 'forward-looking statements' intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

