North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order to supply another major China-based manufacturer of high-efficiency PERC solar cells with four DM-110e measurements systems. The systems will be shipped in June 2019. This order marks the third China-based manufacturer customer that Aurora has secured since February 2019.

"Over the past few months we have now gained orders from three of the global top ten solar cell manufacturers. These orders have followed a period of thorough competitive product evaluations by these industry leaders, demonstrating that Aurora's products are technically and commercially superior. We are also in active discussions and evaluations with other top ten manufacturers," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "Building these customer relationships puts the company in a strong position for future sales of all of our products - DM, Insight and Visualize, as these product lines each provide complementary value to solar cell manufacturers."

Aurora is exhibiting its DMTM, InsightTM and VisualizeTM product lines at the SNEC trade show in Shanghai, China, from June 4 to 6. Visit us at booth 225 in hall N3.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora's mission is to deliver exceptional results to the photovoltaic industry through measurement, visualization and control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing. We measure and map the results of critical cell fabrication processes, providing real-time visualization of material properties, cell parameters and production tool performance. Our products provide process engineers and production-line operators with the means to rapidly detect, analyze and correct process excursions, limit variations, and optimize processes, thereby increasing yield and profits. We are creating the quality control standard for the global photovoltaic manufacturing industry. For more information, Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

