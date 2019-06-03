Primary Energy Metals Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / Primary Energy Metals Inc (CSE: Prim FSE: 1WZ:GR OTC: PEMTD-0) ("Primary" or the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce that Joel Shacker has been appointed as CEO and President replacing Patrick Morris who will remain as a director of the company. In related news the company has appointed Szascha Lim as Chief Financial Officer of the Company following the resignation of Geoff Balderson.

Mr. Shacker has worked extensively in the cannabis and finance space over the past six years and sat on the board of directors for the publicly trading cannabis lifestyle company Weekend Unlimited Inc. He has been in charge of leading the expansion into international cannabis markets and has overseen and developed operations from the ground up. He entered the cannabis space by founding a cannabis extraction company which specialized in licensing proprietary formulas to producers. Mr. Shacker holds an Honors Business Administration degree from Ivey Business School specializing in finance and has also served as Chief Operating Officer of CanPac Investment Corp and as an Associate at Stadnyk and Partners. Ms. Lim has been working with public companies in an accounting capacity for several years.

The board thanks Patrick for his contributions to the Company in his capacity as CEO and President and his continued support as a director. The Company would also like to thank Mr. Balderson for his support and contribution to Primary Energy Metals Inc. and wish him well in his future endevours.

About Primary Energy Metals Inc.

PRIMARY ENERGY METALS INC. (CSE: Prim FSE: 1WZ:GR OTC: PEMTD-0) is a listed company of the Canadian Stock Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joel Shacker

CEO and President

Telephone: +1 778-735-1000

E-mail: info@primaryenergymetals.com

