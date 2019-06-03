Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - MUST Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUST.H) (the "Company") announced that Cale Thomas has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, replacing Kyle Appleby who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Thomas possesses over 26 years of accounting and financial consulting experience in a broad range of industries with both private and public companies. Mr. Thomas has 12 years of experience as a director and an officer in Canadian and U.S. venture companies, holding positions currently as CFO of Carl Data Solutions Inc., and formerly in various positions with Rise Gold Corp. and Eagle Hill Exploration Inc. among others. Mr. Thomas holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

For further information contact:

MUST Capital Inc.

Mike Marrandino, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: mike@pacwest.ca

