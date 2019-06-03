IDW Media Holdings Inc.: Media Veteran Allan Grafman Joins Board of IDW Media Holdings

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACESSWIRE / June 3, 2019 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. "IDWM" (OTC: IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that Allan Grafman has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Grafman will chair the IDWM Board's audit committee.

"I am delighted to welcome Allan Grafman to the Board of IDW Media Holdings. He brings deep knowledge of the industry and extensive experience and expertise in developing and monetizing strategic media assets. He will add significant value to our effort to realize IDW's full potential," said Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of IDW Media Holdings.

Mr. Grafman is a seasoned media operating executive, board director and investment banker with an extensive history of successful deal-making.

Mr. Grafman is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of All Media Ventures, a company recognized for assisting companies to identify and seize market opportunities, grow revenue streams, and develop and license new products. In addition to serving as President of Archie Comics, Mr. Grafman has held senior management positions at Hallmark Entertainment (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer), private equity fund Mercury Capital (Operating Partner and Principal), the Tribune Company (VP and Managing Director) and Disney/ABC.

His career highlights include leadership of the monetization and licensing efforts as President of Archie Comics. Mr. Grafman drove movie deals with Paramount and Miramax, signed 42 brand license deals for consumer products at retail, and finalized a seven-year TV run of "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch". Further, he has served as executive producer on HBO and television projects.

"I am delighted to team up with IDW and Howard Jonas, who has created tremendous shareholder value across several companies. IDW has a great opportunity and I will work hard with the entire IDW board and management to achieve our potential," Mr. Grafman said.

Mr. Grafman holds a BA from Indiana University (Phi Beta Kappa), as well as a Masters in International Affairs (Fellow)and an MBA (Beta Gamma Sigma) from Columbia University.

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC: IDWM) is a fully integrated media company. IDWM's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other animated media, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc. CTM Media Group Inc. is one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

