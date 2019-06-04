sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

932,40 Euro		-65,00
-6,52 %
WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
924,33
927,35
08:44
924,30
927,20
08:44
04.06.2019 | 07:55
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Tata Elxsi is a Certified Widevine Partner, Selected as the System Integrator for Google Widevine CAS solutions

BANGALORE, India and SANTA CLARA, California, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a Certified Widevine Implementation Partner (CWIP), is pleased to announce the availability of Widevine CAS solution on the [Tata-Elxsi-branded] platform.

Tata_Elxsi Logo

With over 25 years of design and engineering experience in video broadcast specialization and OTT service delivery, Tata Elxsi has expanded product offerings to include Google Widevine CAS solutions in cloud and on premise solutions. These services include Widevine CAS integration and validation for Android TV deployments.

The key to successful content monetization is content protection. Delivering premium content to consumer devices in a simple, secure and cost-effective manner can be challenging. Google Widevine CAS empowers Pay TV broadcast operators offering next-generation video experiences with a free-to-use CAS ecosystem, thus enabling simultaneous hybrid content delivery.

"Google Widevine is delighted to select Tata Elxsi as a Certified Widevine Implementation Partner. Tata Elxsi's strong ecosystem in the PayTV Broadcast and OTT markets will help to widen the adoption of our Widevine CAS solutions by customers. Effective and timely implementation will secure distribution and protect content playback on any consumer device, thus ensuring continuous revenue generation for operators," said Brian Baker, Senior Director and the Head of Widevine at Google.

About Widevine

Google Widevine enables secure premium content protection utilizing free-to-use, standards-based solutions for OTT and CAS services. Google Widevine supports the largest number of devices on the broadest number of chipsets and is currently available on 5 billion mobile, desktop, set-top box and living room devices

Google Widevine is trusted by service providers and broadcasters who deliver premium content over an OTT network such as Netflix, HBO, Disney, Amazon Prime, Warner Bros, Hulu, DIRECTV and devices Intel, Samsung, Sony, Roku, LG, Qualcomm to name few.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology Services Company and a part of the $100+ billion Tata Group. Tata Elxsi works with leading MSOs, content providers and studios to develop innovative services and applications that create subscriber stickiness and drive revenue growth. This is backed by more than two decades of design and engineering experience and deep specialization in video broadcast and OTT engineering and service delivery, a global delivery presence and offshore development centers in India. For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com

Media Contact
Tata Elxsi
Hari Balan
Corporate Communications
+91-80-2297-9123
Email: media@tataelxsi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire