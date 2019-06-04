Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Hatch and Samsung team up for hyperfast 5G gaming in the US

Hatch and Samsung team up for hyperfast5G gaming in the US

The new Hatch for Samsung game streaming app for Galaxy S10 5G phones lets players enjoy 100+ premium games with no downloads, no in-game purchases and no limits.

Hatch together with Samsung is bringing 5G cloud gaming to the US with the launch of the Hatch for Samsung app. Owners of Samsung's first flagship 5G phone, the Galaxy S10 5G, will be able to play popular games like Hitman GO, Monument Valley, and the newly-released Arkanoid Rising instantly over streaming. Specially designed for 5G networks, Hatch brings players lower latency, faster speeds, and immediate responsiveness.

"We are thrilled to work with market leader Samsung to bring cloud gaming to some of the world's largest gaming markets," said Vesa Jutila, Hatch co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer. "Extending our collaboration from South Korea to the US means we have the opportunity to showcase 5G gaming to some of the world's most demanding consumers on mobile and dramatically grow the addressable market for our network of 160+ game developer partners."



One month of Hatch Premium is included with purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Galaxy S10 5G gamers can access Hatch for Samsung in the Game Launcher on their device.

"The blazing fast speed and low latency of 5G will totally transform mobile gaming, so we're thrilled to work with Hatch to pioneer 5G gaming in the US," said Chris Jo, VP & GM, Head of Products and Operations, Content & Service Division, Samsung Electronics America. "The Galaxy S10 5G is built to do more of what you love - hyperfast -- and we're excited to introduce consumers to a new world of services that can be experienced like never before with 5G."

The 5G ready S10 5G smartphone puts the unrivaled power, speed and connectivity of 5G networks directly into the hands of consumers1. It's a supercharged Galaxy device-with the biggest screen, all-day intelligent battery2, and most advanced pro-grade camera system in the S10 line.

100+ great mobile games on demand

Membership in Hatch Premium brings unlimited, on-demand access to a continuously growing collection of more than 100 high quality, premium games such as Monument Valley, Hitman GO and Space Invaders Infinity Gene, with no further in-game purchases needed.

Hatch Premium also includes Hatch Originals built from the ground up for streaming -- and available nowhere else -- such as Arkanoid Rising. A showcase for 5G gaming produced in association with legendary Japanese game developer TAITO, Arkanoid Rising can be played solo or with a friend online at any time for instant two-player coop.

Players can also compete with their friends for top position on live leaderboards that update in real time -- not only in Arkanoid Rising but also in dozens of other games on Hatch such as Horizon Chase, Beach Buggy Racing and Angry Birds.

For more information about Hatch, visit playhatch.com. For more information on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, visit https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/galaxy-s10-5g/.

About Hatch

Hatch is the cloud gaming service built for the always on, always connected 5G world, delivering rich, full-featured games to mobile devices with no downloads, no in-game purchases and no limits. Hatch is available now in the United States for Samsung Galaxy S10 5G owners on the Galaxy Store. Hatch is also out now in Japan, South Korea and select European countries. For more information, visit playhatch.com. Hatch is a subsidiary of Rovio Entertainment Corporation.

About Rovio

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries, and the sequel to which is set for theatrical release in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

1 Requires 5G connection; see carrier for availability.

2 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.