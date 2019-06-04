DJ TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of EGM: up to USD300M primary capital raising

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of EGM: up to USD300M primary capital raising 04-Jun-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. TCS Group Holding PLC Notice of EGM: up to USD300M primary capital raising - The Group upgrades its net loan growth guidance for 2019 to at least 60%, guidance for net income, cost of risk and cost of borrowing reaffirmed Limassol, Cyprus - 4 June 2019. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, today announces that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) will take place at 9.00 am on 27 June 2019 at the Group's registered office, 5th floor, 25 Berengaria, Spyrou Araouzou 25, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus. The Group aims to complete up to a USD300m primary capital raising which would ensure that it has the necessary capital to seize the current profitable growth opportunity identified while maintaining ample capital buffers. The capital raising would be carried out through a bookbuilding exercise addressed to institutional and other qualifying investors and coordinated by Morgan Stanley, Renaissance Capital and UBS Investment Bank (the "Offering"). While the Offering would be non-preemptive, the Group will use reasonable endeavours to prefer in allocations institutional and certain existing qualifying shareholders of the Company wishing to participate in the Offering, as will be further detailed in the disclosure document to be published in connection with the Offering. Subject to EGM approval and market conditions, it is expected that the Offering will be executed shortly after the EGM. The EGM agenda includes: - Variation of special rights; - Increase of issued share capital; - authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares (up to 10% of issued share capital); - waiver of pre-emption rights (until 30 September 2019). The record date for the EGM is 25 June 2019. The Notice of EGM is available on the Group's website at https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/ [1] The management team will explain the background to these capital raising proposals at an investor and analyst conference call at 2.00pm UK time (4.00pm Moscow time, 09.00am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Tuesday, 4 June 2019. Oliver Hughes, CEO of Tinkoff, commented: 'We grew our net loans portfolio by 21% in 1Q19 alone. This growth trend continues into 2Q19 as evidenced by our monthly RAS reports. We are therefore pleased to announce an upgrade to our loan growth guidance for the year to at least 60%. More than half of this growth is driven by our new credit business lines (personal loans, POS loans, car loans, and home equity loans). These loans already comprised 32% of our loan book at the end of 1Q19. Many of these loans are cross-sold to existing customers whom we have brought into our ecosystem through current accounts and lifestyle services; they are also sold to new-to-bank mass-affluent and affluent customers. The initial results of new loan product pilots are positive and we are therefore planning to scale up these business-lines thereby continuing our loans growth. This loan growth is happening against a backdrop of four RWA uplifts in the period from March 2017 to April 2019. We have been weighing the various alternatives to ensure we have an adequate capital position to support this growth, including an up to $300m primary capital raise which would ensure that we have the necessary capital to seize the current profitable growth opportunity and to maintain ample capital buffers in the future.' To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details: Conference ID 3031348 Russian Federation +7 495 646 9190 United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411 United States of America +1 646-828-8193 Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. About the Group TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities. The Group also has Tinkoff.ru, an evolving ecosystem that offers financial and lifestyle services. The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, the country's first and only direct bank and the core of the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 12.4% as of 1 April 2019. The 1Q'19 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 7.2 bn, ROE stood at 64.4%. With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre staffed by over 10,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives. In 2018 Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2017 and 2013 The Banker recognised it as the Bank of the Year in Russia. Forward-looking statements Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially.

